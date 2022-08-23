Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw

Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.

Bayley wrote:

“Magic is real 8•22”

Banks hasn’t been seen in WWE since she and Naomi were indefinitely suspended for walking out of Raw back in May. There are reports that the two are headed back to the company, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.