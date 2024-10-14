Bayley Says Blade Flew Off Of Makeshift Axe In Bayley Buddy Slaughter Rehearsal

Bayley recently spoke with Rob Brown Show (per Fightful) for a new interview to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she looked back on a 2019 segment when she turned heel by killing of the Bayley Buddies. Here are the highlights:

On the moment: “There was a moment, I knew it was going to be best for me in the long run, but there really was a moment before I went out where I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Not in the sense of ‘am I making the right decision?’ But in the sense of, ‘This is the last time I’m going to come out to this song and this is the last time I will have this entrance.’ It was bittersweet and sad to see them go type thing, but I needed to move on and break that relationship off. It was time.”

On what she used: “It was the weirdest thing, and they ended up putting it in one of my Mattel action figures, which I thought was hilarious. They had to customize an axe for me. It was an axe head, the wooden part, and then they somehow welded some blades on there. I don’t know why they didn’t give me a real axe, maybe they were worried about me using it. It was the strangest thing. The first time I practiced it, swinging it around, the blade flew off, so it was very dangerous.”