Bayley Says She’s ‘Dying’ for a Return of WWE Evolution

– During a recent WWE 2K25 event, WWE Superstar and former Women’s Champion Bayley spoke to Screen Rant a potential return of the all-women WWE Evolution event and how now is the best time for a WWE Evolution 2.

Bayley on wanting a WWE Evolution 2: “That’s even more opportunities for [women’s wrestling] to be showcased, you know? There’s so much more to do, there are so many more goals for us, now we have two more titles we can go after. I’ve been dying for an Evolution 2, and I think now is the perfect time.”

On how they could do it on back-to-back nights: “Bigger than ever, we have more girls than ever. We can have a freaking back-to-back two night show if we wanted to, like WrestleMania. There’s so many girls, so many at NXT, we got this TNA partnership, we got two new titles. What are we doing? Let’s do it!”

WWE held the inaugural Evolution event at the Nassau Coliseum in October 2018. Bayley competed at the event, teaming with Sasha Banks and Natalya against The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team bout. Bayley’s team won the match via pinfall.

More recently, Bayley competed in the women’s Rumble match last Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. She entered at No. 12 and was later eliminated by Nikki Bella.