Bayley Says She’s Excited to Have Jade Cargill in WWE

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley discussed Jade Cargill joining the main roster and evaluated her run so far. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

Bayley on having Jade Cargill in WWE: “I’m excited to have her. I think she’s a very unique performer. Obviously, she has the look, so I’m interested to see what she brings to the division because I’m all about watching the division grow and what you can bring to the table, and I need to see consistency, I need to see you out there working, and I need to see that connection with the fans because I take this very personally.”

On Cargill being off to a great start: “She’s already started out really great, siding with Naomi and Bianca, so I think she’s off to a good start, and I’m excited to see what she does for us.”

Jade Cargill recently made her WWE in-ring debut earlier this month at WrestleMania 40: Night 1. She teamed with Bianca Belair and Naomi in a winning effort against Damage CTRL.