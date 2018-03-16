Bayley Says She Hasn’t Seen Ronda Rousey Much, But Thinks She’s Fitting In Well

In an interview with The Dallas News, Bayley said that she hasn’t seen Ronda Rousey much since her WWE debut, but believes that the former MMA superstar is fitting in well. Here are highlights:

On her story with Sasha Bank: “It’s just a little complicated. Friends and sisters fight all the time, but it’s just – I don’t know – something that I know we have to handle ourselves, and I’m sure we will soon because it’s just been a little awkward.”

On where Sasha ranks among her favorite opponents: “She’s No. 1. For sure. I’ve always said that I think she is the best woman to ever step foot in the ring. And maybe that’s what bothers me sometimes because I want to be the best. But she’s definitely my favorite opponent for many reasons.”

On Ronda Rousey: “I don’t really see her much. She’s kind of got her own thing going on, and so do we. But I think she’s fitting in well. The crowds really seem to like having her around, and I think she’s obviously going to fit in well and learn to adapt pretty easy. But she definitely still needs to earn her stripes, I’d say. And I’d be happy to help her.”