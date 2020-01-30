Bayley Says Lita Is Her Dream Match, Talks Friendship With Trish Stratus

– Bayley spoke with Sport Bible for a new interview and named Lita as her “dream match.” You can see highlights from the interview below:

On her friendship with Lita and Trish Stratus: “The first Royal Rumble match that we had, having all those women back there, I was like freaking out just, ‘What’s going on. How are they actually here?’ But over the years I’ve become pretty cool with both Lita and Trish, but more so Trish, which is crazy because Lita was like my hero growing up. She was who I wanted to be. But for some reason I really clicked with Trish and it’s been cool to learn from her and just kind of… there was a time when Sasha [Banks] was gone and Trish was there and that was like my go-to girl because she was the one I could vent to and rely on and things like that during that SummerSlam time. I hope one day I can be able to give back to the next generation and be there and be seen in the same light as I see them.”

On Lita being her dream match: “I mean, I’m not begging for a match with her [Stratus]. I’ve teamed with her once before on Raw — her and Lita — and I know Sasha’s dream match is to wrestle Trish Stratus, so if she came out of retirement for that match, I would be happy. But I would personally love to have a match against Lita.”