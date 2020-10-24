wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Says Match With Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell is ‘False Advertising,’ Stock Down
– Bayley isn’t quite ready to consider her match with Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell locked in yet, calling a graphic promoting it as “false advertising.” The Smackdown Women’s Champion, who has yet to officially sign her contract with Banks for the show, shared a screenshot of WWE’s Instagram promoting the match and captioning it:
“Somebody needs to be fired for false advertisement @WWE”
Somebody needs to be fired for false advertisement @WWE pic.twitter.com/IamPHXRRkv
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 23, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $38.28 on Friday, down $0.32 (0.83%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.1% on the day.
