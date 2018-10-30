wrestling / News
Bayley Says Her Next Goal Is To Win Women’s Tag Team Titles
October 30, 2018
Bayley spoke with Planeta Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc) ahead of Evolution, and continued the tease of Women’s Tag Team Titles coming to WWE. When asked about Sasha Banks and the possible tiles, she responded with the following…
“Yeah, we’re friends. Best friends. That’s our next goal. We’re gonna be a tag team until they freaking announce [the titles] and we’re gonna win them and we’re gonna make history.”