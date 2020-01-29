Bayley Says Sasha Banks Is A Close Second To Io Shirai

In an interview with TalkSport, Bayley praised Sasha Banks but when the conversation switched to Io Shirai, she said that her best friend Sasha was a close second. The interview was conducted before the Royal Rumble. Here are highlights:

On Bayley vs. Sasha Banks not happening on PPV yet: “Not my fault! I would love to, I would love to. She is obviously the best ever, in my opinion. The best to ever do it. But, I guess, if her ankle is OK for the Rumble on Sunday after what Lacey Evans did to her on SmackDown, I would love to see her win the Royal Rumble match. Then I could go on and beat Lacey and maybe we could have that big old main event that we deserve [at WrestleMania].”

On NXT: “There’s so many. To be honest, lately I’ve been a little annoyed with them after their shenanigans at Survivor Series and it makes me sick how comfortable they were – but I’m bigger than that. I’m going to look past that and forward. Rhea Ripley, obviously. Teegan Knox. Dakota Kai. Candice LeRae. Bianca Belair is just outstanding. I’m very interested in Chelsea Green, to see where she goes. She’s got a new manager and a different outlook.”

On Io Shirai: “Me too! You know when I said Sasha was the greatest? [laughs]. She is, but a close second is Io Shirai. When I think about how I look wrestling, it’s like that. Then when I see myself it’s like [shakes her head], I ain’t even… she’s amazing. But, I’m the champion, so suck it, Io.”