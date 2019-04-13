Bayley Responds To Becky Lynch’s ‘Fight Me’ Tweet To Sasha Banks

In a post on Twitter, Bayley sent a simple message to Becky Lynch that she and Sasha Banks liked The Man’s match at Wrestlemania.

It should be noted that this was in response to Lynch’s tweet to Banks in which she told The Boss to “fight me”. It’s unknown if these two watched the main event before or after they allegedly laid around backstage and vocally complained about losing their WWE women’s tag team titles to the IIconics at the event. Banks’ status with the WWE is up in the air as she has reportedly tried to quit after the loss.