wrestling / News
Bayley Responds To Becky Lynch’s ‘Fight Me’ Tweet To Sasha Banks
April 13, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Bayley sent a simple message to Becky Lynch that she and Sasha Banks liked The Man’s match at Wrestlemania.
👋🏼 We liked your match.. pic.twitter.com/sQvSx8ThhN
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 13, 2019
It should be noted that this was in response to Lynch’s tweet to Banks in which she told The Boss to “fight me”. It’s unknown if these two watched the main event before or after they allegedly laid around backstage and vocally complained about losing their WWE women’s tag team titles to the IIconics at the event. Banks’ status with the WWE is up in the air as she has reportedly tried to quit after the loss.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Why Mick Foley Was Steve Austin’s First Championship Feud, Says Triple H Was Considered
- The Miz Recalls When Vince McMahon Tricked a Crowd Into Thinking Miz Was The Rock
- Bayley and Sasha Banks Were Reportedly Vocally Unhappy Backstage About Losing Tag Titles at WrestleMania 35
- Latest On Which Night of the Week AEW TV Show Would Be On If They Reach Deal With TNT