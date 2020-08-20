Bayley Says She Is Ricky Starks’ Number One Fan, Starks Responds

– It looks like AEW wrestler Ricky Starks has at least one major fan in the form of a WWE megastar, Smackdown women’s champ and women’s tag team champ Bayley. Earlier this week, responded to a tweet from Starks, writing, “I’m your number 1 fan. You’re too handsome for hardcore!!!! I hope your back is better!!!!!!!!!!” She is referencing the thumbtack bump Starks took from Darby Allin last month on Dynamite.

Starks later responded, “Hi #1 fan Bayley… I am your #1 fan as well. I’ll get you an exclusive scoop: my scars have healed up. Thankfully our talent will last forever.” You can view their Twitter exchange below.

I’m your number 1 fan. You’re too handsome for hardcore!!!! I hope your back is better!!!!!!!!!! — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 18, 2020