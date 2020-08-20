wrestling / News
Bayley Says She Is Ricky Starks’ Number One Fan, Starks Responds
– It looks like AEW wrestler Ricky Starks has at least one major fan in the form of a WWE megastar, Smackdown women’s champ and women’s tag team champ Bayley. Earlier this week, responded to a tweet from Starks, writing, “I’m your number 1 fan. You’re too handsome for hardcore!!!! I hope your back is better!!!!!!!!!!” She is referencing the thumbtack bump Starks took from Darby Allin last month on Dynamite.
Starks later responded, “Hi #1 fan Bayley… I am your #1 fan as well. I’ll get you an exclusive scoop: my scars have healed up. Thankfully our talent will last forever.” You can view their Twitter exchange below.
I’m your number 1 fan. You’re too handsome for hardcore!!!! I hope your back is better!!!!!!!!!!
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 18, 2020
Hi #1 fan Bayley…
I am your #1 fan as well🤗
I'll get you an exclusive scoop: my scars have healed up. Thankfully our talent will last forever 🙏
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) August 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses What Impressed Him About Ultimate Warrior At Their First Meeting, If WCW Ever Considered Teaming Up Warrior & Sting
- More Details on Renee Young Departing WWE Following Summerslam
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Nia Jax Posts Comment on Velveteen Dream Investigation Post