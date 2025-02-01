– Ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event, former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley spoke to Denise Salcedo, and she discussed the growth of the women’s division. Bayley noted that with all the talents coming into WWE, it’s hard to keep up.

Bayley said on the topic (via Fightful), “It’s hard to keep up honestly. We all wanted more women. We wanted more people from all different kinds of wrestling worlds, and people from all over the world. Now that they’re all here.” She added, “I’m like, ‘Damn, I really need to step up my game. Damn, I need to do this differently.’ It’s a lot to keep up with, but it’s so refreshing to see, and I love seeing the fans get more excited for all the women and just get invested in what we’re doing.”

Bayley once again competes in the women’s Rumble match at today’s premium live event. The former champion won the women’s Rumble last year, going on to face and defeat Iyo Sky to win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40. The show will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.