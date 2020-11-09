Bayley Says She Wants a Match With Serena Deeb

Bayley sees what Serena Deeb is doing in the NWA and AEW, and wants a match with her soon. The former Smackdown Women’s Champion saw a post by Shazza McKenzie wanting a “dream match” against Deeb, who defeated Allysin Kay to retain the NWA Women’s World Title at AEW Full Gear, and said that the line will have to form behind her with a simple:

“I’m first”

Of course, that match is extremely unlikely at this juncture with Bayley in a top heel spot on the women’s roster in WWE while Deeb is signed to AEW. But we can dream.