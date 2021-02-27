wrestling / News

Bayley Says She Wants to Wrestle Rey Mysterio, Shane Helms Comments

February 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bayley Clash of Champions WWE

– WWE Superstar Bayley tweeted during last night’s SmackDown that she wanted to wrestle Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was in action on last night’s show, teaming with his son Dominik against Otis and Chad Gable. Otis and Gable ultimately won the match.

Bayley tweeted, “I want to wrestle @reymysterio.” Former WWE Superstar and current producer Shane Helms responded, tweeting, “Can I produce?”

