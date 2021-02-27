wrestling / News
Bayley Says She Wants to Wrestle Rey Mysterio, Shane Helms Comments
February 27, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Bayley tweeted during last night’s SmackDown that she wanted to wrestle Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was in action on last night’s show, teaming with his son Dominik against Otis and Chad Gable. Otis and Gable ultimately won the match.
Bayley tweeted, “I want to wrestle @reymysterio.” Former WWE Superstar and current producer Shane Helms responded, tweeting, “Can I produce?”
I want to wrestle @reymysterio
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 27, 2021
Can I produce?
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) February 27, 2021
