Bayley Says She’d Love to Face Serena Deeb In the Ring

Bayley is on the shelf for a while, but she discussed some of the dream matches she’d like to have at some point in a new interview. The injured Smackdown star spoke with Metro and you can see some highlights below:

On wanting a match with Deeb: “I have so much respect and some history with Serena Deeb. I would love, love, love to be able to have a match with her one day. She helped me so much in my early career to get to SHIMMER. That would be so awesome.”

On others she’d like to face: “Always since a kid, Lita was a dream opponent. In NXT, I’ve always wanted to work with Candice. I’ve only ever been able to team with her. So, I would love to have a match with Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai. Kay Lee Ray from NXT UK, Meiko [Satomura] who’s the new NXT UK Women’s Champion. Even Rhea, having Rhea on Raw is pretty awesome so I would love to have a match with her.”