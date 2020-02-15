Bayley Says She’s Not Sweating Criticisms Of Her New Look, Praises Moustache Mountain

Bayley doesn’t worry about the criticism she’s facing from fans about her new look since turning heel. The Smackdown star spoke with The Sun in the UK for a new interview and talked about the reaction to her change in gimmick and more; you can check out some highlights below.

On fans criticizing her new look and attitude: “I have always taken a lot of flak, fans are always mean to me, what else is new. But who cares? I don’t take anything too personally, so that’s good. A lot of people have said they don’t like my haircut and they want me to get a manager. They have been making fun of my hair too but it doesn’t get to me, these guys can make fun of me all they want. But I don’t like it when they overstep their boundaries, because I was never that sort of fan. If you bump into me at the gym or in a restaurant and you want to say hi, then it’s OK, just don’t follow me.”

On Moustache Mountain and NXT UK: “I am a huge fan of Moustache Mountain, they took care of my fiance when he visited the UK for a few months. I appreciate and love them for taking care of Aaron like that. When I watch the UK scene, because their style is so different to ours, I always see new things that I would love to try or make my own and learn from. I would love to get over there and have some matches in the NXT UK.”

On achieving her dream of finding success in WWE: “I have moments when I wonder if this is the same WWE that I watched as a kid, because I am at the top of it right now. You have dreams of it as a kid and it is crazy to think of the 10 and 13 year old me and I try not to disappoint her. But then there is the 25, 27 and 30-year-old me and I have to tell her ‘dude, snap out of it. This is your career and life and you are doing great.’ If I could get a message to that 10-year-old version of me it would be ‘you’re not crazy and it’s going to be OK.”