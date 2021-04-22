Bayley Says She’s Proud Of Tay Conti

Tay Conti had her first AEW Women’s Championship match against Hikaru Shida on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. While Conti came up short, she did get praise for the match and WWE star Bayley said that she was proud of her. Conti previously worked in NXT as enhancement talent and has been praised by fans for her improvement in the ring since coming to AEW.

Bayley wrote: “I remember working your tryout, proud of you!”

Conti replied: “I’ll never forget your energy, thank you !!”

