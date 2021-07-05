Bayley Says Tyler Breeze’s WWE Release Hit Her Really Hard

Bayley hates seeing all the talent released in the WWE roster cuts this year go, but Tyler Breeze’s release hit her particularly hard. The Smackdown star spoke with Metro and you can see some highlights below:

On the spate of WWE releases since April: “For me, the past few have been really hard because most of them are really good friends and so talented, and I’m just like, ‘What?!’ It’s really hard not to see certain ones in our locker room and share travelling the road together.”

On being excited to see what’s next for them: “I know that everything happens for a reason in life, and whatever that may be, we’ll found out later, but I know they’re gonna be successful. I just can’t wait to see them all do their thing, wherever that may be.”

On being hit hard by Tyler Breeze’s release: “For one, he gives you his time. It wasn’t just me, he was helping Eva Marie at the time, he was helping so many girls that just wanted more. He helped Sasha so much. Everybody was learning the same exact things and we wanted more. So, we would ask Breeze if he could watch our matches. Whether [or not] we knew what we needed to get better at, he did. For me, it was trying to get sympathy from the fans and learning how to sell a body part, certain things.”

On Breeze’s dedication to helping people: “I’ve been to his school and I’ve seen all his students, how much fun they have learning from him and the consistent students he has coming in – that just goes to show that he’s doing something right. ’s such a good guy, he’s hilarious, he’s passionate and he’s such a hard worker.”