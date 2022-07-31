wrestling / News
Bayley Says You’re Going to Have to Wait for Answers on Her WWE SummerSlam Return
– As previously reported, former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley made her return at SummerSlam 2022 tonight, along with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Formerly Io Shirai). All three women were grouped together and got into the ring to confront Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair after she defeated Becky Lynch. However, Lynch backed up Belair, and the trio left the ring. WWE released the following backstage interview with Bayley after their appearance at the event.
When asked why tonight and why not, Bayley responded, “You’re just gonna have to wait, just like we did.” You can view that clip below.
.@itsBayleyWWE, with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side, comments about her long-awaited return at #SummerSlam 2022.@shirai_io pic.twitter.com/SrCBRMGRmM
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Two More WWE Hall of Famers Spotted Backstage At Summerslam (Possible Spoilers)
- Triple H Discusses His Vision for WWE Creative, If Paul Heyman Will Have Creative Role
- Note On What WWE Will Do If A Thunderstorm Interrupts Summerslam Tomorrow Night
- CJ Perry Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations, Says She Had A Great Relationship With Him