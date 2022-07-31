Bayley Says You’re Going to Have to Wait for Answers on Her WWE SummerSlam Return

– As previously reported, former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley made her return at SummerSlam 2022 tonight, along with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Formerly Io Shirai). All three women were grouped together and got into the ring to confront Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair after she defeated Becky Lynch. However, Lynch backed up Belair, and the trio left the ring. WWE released the following backstage interview with Bayley after their appearance at the event.

When asked why tonight and why not, Bayley responded, “You’re just gonna have to wait, just like we did.” You can view that clip below.