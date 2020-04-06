wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Sends Message to Paige After Retaining SD Women’s Title at WM, Gail Kim Congratulates McIntyre
– Bayley has some pointed words for Paige after she was successful at retaining the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. You can see video below of Bayley commenting on her win in the match, which was made by Paige in the build to the PPV. Bayley told Kayla Braxton she would have beaten her too and that she would have beaten whoever Paige threw at her:
Exclusive: With the #SmackDown #WomensTitle still in her clutches, @itsBayleyWWE has a message for @RealPaigeWWE following a successful night at #WrestleMania!#AndStill pic.twitter.com/YVQiEEiAdM
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
– Gail Kim congratulated Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 36.
Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE !!! Amazing 👏🏼 👏🏼 https://t.co/RVUpfWMycR
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 6, 2020
