wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Sends Message to Paige After Retaining SD Women’s Title at WM, Gail Kim Congratulates McIntyre

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley Sasha Banks WrestleMania 36

– Bayley has some pointed words for Paige after she was successful at retaining the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. You can see video below of Bayley commenting on her win in the match, which was made by Paige in the build to the PPV. Bayley told Kayla Braxton she would have beaten her too and that she would have beaten whoever Paige threw at her:

– Gail Kim congratulated Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 36.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Sasha Banks, WrestleMania 36, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading