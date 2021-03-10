WWE News: Bayley Set For This Week’s After the Bell, Molly Holly Reacts to Hall of Fame Announcement

– Bayley will be stopping by WWE After the Bell this week to talk with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph. WWE announced on Wednesday that the Smackdown star will appear on tomorrow’s episode, which releases on Spotify and all other podcatchers:

Ding dong! Bayley joins WWE After the Bell this week

Your favorite Role Model, Bayley, comes to WWE After the Bell for the first time since the podcast’s debut episode, and the two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a lot to say to Corey Graves and Vic Joseph this time around.

A talk show star in her own right, the “Ding Dong, Hello!” host opens up about her tremendous success since abandoning her Hugger ways, reacts to Peyton Royce’s attention-grabbing Raw Talk appearance, gives her thoughts on the current SmackDown locker room and much more.

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Listen and subscribe on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!