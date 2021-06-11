Bayley & Seth Rollins Segment, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a new segment featuring Bayley and Seth Rollins, as well as a new match, for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Rollins will be a guest on Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello” on tonight’s show. In addition, Big E. and Kevin Owens will face off with Sami Zayn & Apollo Crews in the ring.

You can see the announcements below. Smackdown airs tonight on FOX.

Bayley welcomes Seth Rollins to “Ding Dong, Hello!” tonight

Bayley and Seth Rollins have long tormented the blue brand, and tonight the duo will share the spotlight on a special edition of “Ding Dong, Hello!”

When pressed on possible retribution from Cesaro last week, The SmackDown Savior refused to answer Kayla Braxton’s questions and offered only a dramatic mic drop for the WWE Universe. The Role Model played her own mind games with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ahead of their rematch at WWE Hell in a Cell.

What will the devious duo have in store for their meetup tonight?

Kevin Owens & Big E to team up against Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn

Chaos has defined the Intercontinental Title picture in recent months, and tonight promises even more mayhem.

Kevin Owens & Big E will join forces against Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn in a tag team showdown. Commander Azeez will be lurking at ringside and will garner plenty of attention after last week’s backstage attack on KO.

As Owens approached the ring for an Intercontinental Championship showdown with Crews, Azeez launched a blindside assault in an attempt to tip the scales in the match. After a brutal back-and-forth, The Pride of Nigeria proved victorious, and Zayn attacked his longtime rival and taunted him while exiting.

With Big E added to the equation this week, what fireworks are in store on the blue brand?