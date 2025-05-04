wrestling / News
Bayley Shares Her Support for Dakota Kai Following Kai’s WWE Release
– As previously noted, Dakota Kai was among the recent WWE talent releases last week. WWE Superstar Bayley, who was Kai’s former Damage CTRL stablemate, shared a message on social media, showing her support for her friend.
Bayley shared some images of her with Kai, and she simply wrote in the caption, “Forever.” Dakota Kai later wrote in response, “Hey man, you already made me cry on facetime this morning, this is getting out of hand.” Bayley then replied, “I still owe you an ass whooping 😚”
You can view that exchange below:
Forever pic.twitter.com/JLSowSfPg2
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 3, 2025
Hey man, you already made me cry on facetime this morning, this is getting out of hand
— 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@ImKingKota) May 3, 2025
I still owe you an ass whooping 😚
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 3, 2025
