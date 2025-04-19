wrestling / News
Bayley Shares Photo With AEW’s Willow Nightingale at Bloodsport XIII
April 19, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW star Willow Nightingale were both in attendance at last night’s GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII event, which featured multiple WWE talents in action and backstage to support their colleagues. Bayley and Willow posed for a photo together, which Bayley later shared on her Instagram Stories. You can check out the image below:
Willow and Bayley were both backstage at Bloodsport last night being the biggest babyface duo ever😭 pic.twitter.com/gnoqSH5amt
— 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) April 18, 2025
