wrestling / News

Bayley Shares Photo of Taking Recently Released WWE Talents to Dinner

May 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley WWE Raw 1-20-25 Image Credit: WWE

Earlier this month, WWE released over fifteen talents from the company, including Cora Jade, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai and others. In a post on Twitter, Bayley shared a photo of herself taking several released talents to dinner.

She wrote: “These contracts are forever.

Bayley did not share which of the released wrestlers were in the photo. However, several replied to her post, showing their appreciation. This included Kai, Jade and Shotzi.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading