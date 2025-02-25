– On last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Naomi and Bianca Belair lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. After their loss, Bayley shared a message of encouragement to the former tag champs on social media.

Bayley wrote, “@TheTrinity_Fatu keeps getting better and better aging like fiooneee wine. And @BiancaBelairWWE is just plain great. So annoying. Proud of you both and what you did for those women’s tag titles tonight 💙”

Bayley will be competing against both Naomi and Belair this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. All three women will be competing in the women’s Chamber match, along with Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The premium live event will be streamed live on Peacock, and it will stream on Netflix internationally.