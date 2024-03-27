– Ahead of their upcoming title bout at WrestleMania 40, Bayley shared a screenshot on social media revealing a text message she sent to Iyo Sky, pitching her on the Damage CTRL stable in March 2022. This is before Bayley would make her television return to form the stable in July 2022 at SummerSlam.

Bayley’s text message reads, “Hi Io! This is Bayley. I got your number from Dakota, I hope that’s okay. I have an idea I want to pitch and it would involve you. Would you be interested?” Iyo Sky responded, “Hi Bayley! Of course!! I’m so interested!!”

The next message from Bayley then reads, “Awesome! Maybe I can explain better in person, but it would be a–” before the message cuts off. You can read the text exchange below. The group later made its debut and was formed several months later.

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship. The event takes place on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.