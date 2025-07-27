Bayley Interested In Finding Shirtless Man From Smackdown Taping, Man Identifies Himself

As previously reported, Bayley confronted Lyra Valkyria following last night’s episode of Smackdown, venting that she was being left off Summerslam after also getting left off Wrestlemania. During the segment, a man tore off his shirt and flexed, telling Bayley that he loved her. She joked about it on Twitter.

She wrote: “Where’s that jacked guy that yelled he loved me and took off his shirt?!?”

The man later identified himself as Nick Gaglione. When a fan later asked him for an update, he noted that he had “something cookin’.”