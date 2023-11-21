– Bayley commented on last night’s brawl between the two women’s WarGames teams at WWE Survivor Series on social media, and she was very proud of everyone getting a chance to shine on TV.

Bayley wrote, “I’ve got to admit how proud I was to see all those women on #WWERaw last night get a chance to shine. Incredibly talented division..But they should all know, #DamageCTRL will burn you down as soon as we get the chance.”

At WWE Survivor Series, It will be the Damage CTRL team of Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane versus Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch. The event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.