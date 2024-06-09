wrestling / News
Bayley Will be Sitting Ringside at Tonight’s WWE NXT Battleground
– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley announced that she will be sitting ringside in the front row for tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship match at WWE NXT Battleground. Bayley wrote earlier on her X account, “I’m obviously excited for @JordynneGrace vs @roxanne_wwe and was the deciding factor in wanting to be front row. What’s everyone else excited to see? Let’s talk about wrassslinnn @WWENXT”
Roxanne Perez defends her title against TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace later tonight. The event will be held at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The show will air live on Peacock.
I’m obviously excited for @JordynneGrace vs @roxanne_wwe and was the deciding factor in wanting to be front row.
What’s everyone else excited to see? Let’s talk about wrassslinnn@WWENXT
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 9, 2024
