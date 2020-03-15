Bayley on Opening the First Smackdown at the Performance Center, Takes a Shot at Paige

– Smackdown women’s champion Bayley shared a post on her Instagram account, where she talked about opening the first-ever Smackdown, which was broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center last Friday. Bayley teamed up with Sasha Banks, and the team defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. You can read her caption to her Instagram post below.

Bayley also took a shot at Paige, who was unable to appear on last Friday’s show due to coronavirus travel concerns. Bayley referred to Michael Cole as Paige’s travel agent.