Bayley on Opening the First Smackdown at the Performance Center, Takes a Shot at Paige
– Smackdown women’s champion Bayley shared a post on her Instagram account, where she talked about opening the first-ever Smackdown, which was broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center last Friday. Bayley teamed up with Sasha Banks, and the team defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. You can read her caption to her Instagram post below.
Bayley also took a shot at Paige, who was unable to appear on last Friday’s show due to coronavirus travel concerns. Bayley referred to Michael Cole as Paige’s travel agent.
“First is forever. I’m not gonna brag about the fact that @sashabankswwe and I opened Friday Night SmackDown (live on FOX) with a big ol victory (classic), in the house that we built (the Performance Center…literally we put together the rings and stuff), in front of good ol Papa Hunter and (apparently Paige’s travel agent) Michael Cole, with zero fans in the audience due to the terrible circumstances going on in our world, we did what we do best no matter what is asked of us because we are professionals, superstars, role models…no, no, no, I won’t talk about any of that. BUT it was something I will remember forever. I was very proud to be a part of that whole night. Wrestling is something wild/special/crazy. @WWE”
