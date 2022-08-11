Bayley On The State Of The WWE Women’s Division, Wanting Women’s Tag Titles To Play ‘Very Important’ Role

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bayley discussed the state of the WWE women’s division, her role as a locker room leader, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bayley on the state of the WWE women’s division and what opportunities she wants to see for the division: “Just putting things together and trying to show certain people, or trying to get the whole locker room on the same page. If we worked a little less selfishly, if we kind of see the bigger picture – I don’t even know how to answer it without calling people out [laughs]. I feel like we’ve been in this tunnel of, we’re trying to show our bosses, ‘I have what it takes. No, I have what it takes.’ It just turns us against each other. No, let’s show them all what we can do. If we all show them that we can get along and do a show and we’re not going to complain about every little thing, then it will make them want to give us more because we’re easier to work with. There is a fine line between fighting for what you believe in and then trying to make the best out of every situation. I think I can help the girls that I bring in navigate these things to further the division. I want the tag titles to come back and play a very important role on the show.”

On her role as a locker room leader: “I think I am capable to – I get along with most everybody and I think I can help everybody realize that I’m not doing this because I’m selfish and I’m not doing this because I want it all about me, I’m doing this or the bigger picture and it’s going to be better in the end. Just trust the process. Trust me. Trust what we’re doing. And I’m not saying that’s not the case right now. I just think that sometimes, we get so wrapped up in this hamster wheel and we just do our job and, ‘Okay, let me go back and do whatever.’ It’s going to take a lot more focus to take this to the next level, which I think we’re going to get to.”

