WWE News: Bayley Wonders if Superstar Shake-Up Even Matters, Kevin Owens Not Sure When He’ll Show Up
– Bayley doesn’t seem to care much where she ends up in the Superstar Shake-Up which begins tonight:
“Been on RAW, SD Live and NXT in the past month. Does it really even matter?
Bring on the #SuperstarShakeUp”
– Kevin Owens tweeted the following about the Superstar Shake-Up.
“Missing WrestleMania really sucked but the next 2 days mean just as much to me.
Raw on Monday and Smackdown Live on Tuesday, both live from the @BellCentre for the #SuperstarShakeup.
I don’t know when I’m showing up but when I do, you can rest assured it’ll make some noise.”
