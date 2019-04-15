WWE News: Bayley Wonders if Superstar Shake-Up Even Matters, Kevin Owens Not Sure When He’ll Show Up

– Bayley doesn’t seem to care much where she ends up in the Superstar Shake-Up which begins tonight:

“Been on RAW, SD Live and NXT in the past month. Does it really even matter?

Bring on the #SuperstarShakeUp”

– Kevin Owens tweeted the following about the Superstar Shake-Up.

“Missing WrestleMania really sucked but the next 2 days mean just as much to me.

Raw on Monday and Smackdown Live on Tuesday, both live from the @BellCentre for the #SuperstarShakeup.

I don’t know when I’m showing up but when I do, you can rest assured it’ll make some noise.”