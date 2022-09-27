Bayley, Tay Melo, More React to Candice LeRae Making Her WWE Return on Raw

– As previously reported, Candice LeRae made her WWE return on last night’s Raw, picking up a win over Nikki ASH. A number of wrestlers reacted to her return, including WWE Superstar Bayley, former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox, and more.

Bayley wrote during the show, “Hi, @CandiceLeRae. We’ve been waiting for you. #WWERaw” Meanwhile, AEW star and former WWE talent Tay Melo tweeted on Candice LeRae, “This is so inspirational [heart emoji] CANDICE is one of the best in professional wrestling and I admire her so damn much!!!!”

Also, LeRae’s husband, Johnny Gargano, wrote, “Okay.. maybe Quill hasn’t been my ony training partner this past month.

Welcome back, @CandiceLeRae! #WWERaw”

This is so inspirational ❤️ CANDICE is one of the best in professional wrestling and I admire her so damn much !!!! https://t.co/Ry5klWF3zK — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) September 27, 2022