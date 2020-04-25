wrestling / News

Bayley Thanks Vince McMahon for Vindicating Her Over ‘This Is Your Life’ Segment

April 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s episode of Smackdown, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made an appearance, and he referenced Triple H working on the infamous “This Is Your Life” segment for Bayley on Raw back in 2017. McMahon stated during the show, “That was crickets. Wasn’t Bayley’s fault by the way.” Bayley later responded to Vince McMahon’s appearance and comments on Twitter, which you can see below.

Bayley wrote, “Call me Gene Snitsky, cause IT WASN’T MY FAULT!!!!!!!!!! #SmackDownOnFox” Also, she tweeted her thanks to Vince McMahon, writing, “Thank you, Vince! IT WASN’T MY FAULT #SmackDownOnFox.” You can also check out a video of the McMahon segment below.

