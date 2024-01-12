Bayley Says She Still Has Things To Do In WWE, Excited For Royal Rumble

Bayley recently weighed in on her wrestling future, noting that she still has things that she wants to do in WWE. The Damage CTRL member recently spoke with Cageside Seats for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked about a potential future beyond WWE and more. You can see some highlights below:

On her future: “There’s so much I wanna do for the wrestling world. Of course there are other places that I can do that and give what I have, but to me, the dream from when I was 10 years old was to do [‘this’ several times over] and all with WWE. I haven’t done all those things. I don’t wanna walk away without doing the things that I said I was gonna do, or at least giving 150% of me trying to get those things done.”

On her goal of winning the Royal Rumble: “Everybody knows that when you win the Royal Rumble, you get to point at the sign and the fireworks go off. That’s the stuff you dream about. I’m excited to feel that. I wanna feel that and I wanna get that singles match at WrestleMania.”