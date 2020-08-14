wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Threatens to Steal Mandy Rose’s Man, Peyton Royce Preps For Fitness Competition

August 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bayley isn’t too happy that Mandy Rose has stolen her haircut, and has threatened to steal her man as a result. The Smackdown Women’s Champion posted to Twitter to good on Rose after she debuted a shorter hairstyle on Smackdown as a result of Sonya Deville forcibly cutting her hair the previous week.

Bayley’s video comes from the gym and shows that Otis is there, reaching out to grab hold of his arm which Otis wasn’t down with. Rose retweeted the video with a response as you can see below:

– Peyton Royce posted a new video on her YouTube account in which she prepares for her first-ever bodybuilding/bikini competition:

