Bayley To Address Damage CTRL’s Future On WWE Smackdown

Bayley will speak out about the future of Damage CTRL on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Bayley will speak about the state of the group on tonight’s show after Kairi Sane returned at Crown Jewel to help IYO SKY retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

The preview reads:

Bayley addresses the future of Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL has been the subject of much speculation following the shocking events of WWE Crown Jewel, where Kairi Sane returned to help WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defeat Bianca Belair.

No one appeared more stunned by The Pirate Princess’ reemergence than Bayley, who, as Michael Cole reminded the WWE Universe last Saturday, was the very Superstar responsible for putting Sane out of WWE more than three years ago.

What does the SKY-Sane reunion mean for Damage CTRL? Don’t miss Bayley’s response as she addresses the group’s future tonight on SmackDown, live at 8/7 C on FOX!