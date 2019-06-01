wrestling / News
Bayley To Appear On ‘A Moment of Bliss’ On Smackdown Live, Lars Sullivan To Give First Interview
WWE has announced that Bayley will appear on Alexa Bliss’ talk show segment ‘A Moment of Bliss on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. WWE previously announced that Goldberg will be on the show to hype his match with the Undertaker at Super Showdown. Local advertising at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas is also promoting. The Undertaker, but WWE has yet to confirm it.
The SmackDown Women's Champion @itsBayleyWWE is scheduled to join @AlexaBliss_WWE on A #MomentOfBliss THIS TUESDAY on #SDLive!https://t.co/QU1go9UrHM
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019
Meanwhile, WWE also announced that Lars Sullivan will finally give his first-ever interview on the show.
Just days before he battles all three members of #LuchaHouseParty at #WWESSD, @LarsSWWE will grant an exclusive interview on #SDLive for the first time ever.https://t.co/imSOrrd4kd
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019
