Bayley To Appear On ‘A Moment of Bliss’ On Smackdown Live, Lars Sullivan To Give First Interview

WWE has announced that Bayley will appear on Alexa Bliss’ talk show segment ‘A Moment of Bliss on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. WWE previously announced that Goldberg will be on the show to hype his match with the Undertaker at Super Showdown. Local advertising at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas is also promoting. The Undertaker, but WWE has yet to confirm it.

Meanwhile, WWE also announced that Lars Sullivan will finally give his first-ever interview on the show.