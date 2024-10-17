Bayley Says Triple H Makes Wrestlers Feel Seen, Makes Time For Everyone

In an interview with The Rob Brown Show (via Fightful), Bayley spoke about working with Triple H and how he makes every person on the WWE roster feel seen and heard. Triple H is the head of creative in WWE after having a similar role during Bayley’s time in NXT.

She said: “I still can’t believe the era we’re in right now. Us NXT kids that grew up with him in that era are super lucky that he’s so familiar with us. We got a little taste of it then, but it’s so different now where it’s on a much larger scale, and somehow he still makes time for everybody. In NXT it was different, we were a smaller roster and smaller arena to fill. Even now, he still makes time for us, from top to bottom from Randy Orton to me to anybody on the show. That helps the feeling backstage. He makes you feel seen and like he has your best interest at heart. That does a lot for our morale and goes a long way.“