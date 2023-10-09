Bayley Thinks a Triple Threat Damage CTRL Bout Would Work Well at WrestleMania

In comments to the press at WWE Fastlane’s post-show media scrum, Bayley shared her thoughts about a potential triple-threat match for the members of Damage CTRL (via Fightful). Bayley stated that if such a bout were to occur, WrestleMania seemed like the most appropriate venue to host the fight. You can find a highlight from Bayley and watch the complete press conference below.

On the concept of a Damage CTRL Triple Threat event: “That would be a dream match of mine too. They are two of my best friends, two of the greatest ever, in my opinion, and that’s why we’ve come together and taken over the WWE in the women’s division. To me, that would be such an honor, such a dream, and that sounds like a WrestleMania match to me, but we’re not rushing this moment. LA Knight was talking about living in the moment and enjoying these magical nights. Let’s just enjoy tonight and hold that off.”