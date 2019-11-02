wrestling / News

Bayley Says Triple H Will Turn His Back on NXT Superstars, Insults Shayna Baszler After Sneak Attack

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
New Bayley WWE

During last night’s Smackdown, Triple H and the NXT roster declared war on Raw and Smackdown ahead of Survivor Series. Also during the show, NXT women’s champ Shayna Baszler attacked Smackdown women’s champion Bayley. Following the show, Bayley warned the other NXT Superstars that Triple H will turn his back on them someday as well. Bayley is a former NXT talent and women’s champion as well. You can read her Twitter comments below.

Bayley tweeted on Triple H, “He’ll turn his back on every single one of you too someday.” WWE Smackdown tag team champion Scott Dawson replied, “Yah. I remember when he liked us.” Alexa Bliss later added, “At least he liked you.”

Later on, Dawson continued, “That was back when me and Dash were good and having MOTY. We’ve lost our touch and aren’t as good as we used to be.”

Additionally, Bayley was not happy with Baszler after her attack during the show. After Baszler tweeted on making a statement with the sneak attack, the Smackdown women’s champ tweeted in response, “You’re done you little pony.” You can see that exchange below.

