Bayley Appreciates Trish Stratus & Lita Coming Back For WrestleMania: ‘They Don’t Need To’

Bayley is honored to be facing Trish Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania 39 tomorrow, noting that they didn’t have to come back and she doesn’t take it for granted. The Damage CTRL leader spoke with The Masked Man Show recently and talked about her match alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai against Becky Lynch, Stratus and Lita. She noted that she feels extra responsibility toward the two legends and wants “to do right by them.”

“They don’t have to come back,” Bayley said of the Hall of Famers (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “They don’t need to put their bodies through what we’re going to do to them. They’ve already got their Hall of Fame rings. They’ve already been champions, but they’re coming back …They came back and they agreed to face us, which I think is a huge compliment and just something that we shouldn’t take for granted, which I definitely don’t.”

The match is set to take place on the night one card on Saturday. Lita and Lynch are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, having defeated SKY and Kai for the titles.