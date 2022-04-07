Bayley Trolls Fans With Twitter Q&A, Doesn’t Quite Answer Questions

Bayley did a Twitter Q&A as only she can, trolling fans with her answers on Twitter. The injured WWE star did a Q&A on Wednesday using the hashtage “#iMissMyBayley,” except that her responses didn’t answer the questions that fans were asking her.

You can see her responses below. Bayley has been rumored to be making a comeback soon; she has been out of action since July of last year with a torn ACL.

Hello you idiots can you please be respectful to the injured?!??? Yeah yah big deal I wasn’t booked on WM 37 but I’m over it and so should you!!!! AND I missed this yr thanks to you guys!!!! Let it go!!! I moved on. I never think about it!!! PS – Yes I fix wigs as a side hustle — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

Ok I feel bad for yelling. Not ALL of you are mean. I’ll make it up to you, I got some free time so use #iMissMyBayley for some Q&A. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

Very good point. And funny enough, one time overseas on tour, Daniel Bryan told me he thinks I’m the fastest woman in the division. (I had been training on my explosiveness). #iMissMyBayley https://t.co/rwekEQknLV — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

Well I was once told that there’s a specific way to replace the toilet paper but if you ask me, it really doesn’t matter!! #iMissMyBayley https://t.co/puugpObrKf — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

My first car was a 3 door Saturn! Paid $1,500 hard earned pet store dollars for it #iMissMyBayley https://t.co/EG8NrcDjF5 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

I definitely do enjoy pineapple on my pizza. #iMissMyBayley https://t.co/Byv1BwlXv6 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

Yep that’s true! 380 whole days! But outside of WWE I’ve also won soccer championships, team captain in hs, and even made game winning shots. https://t.co/TnbJw2Tptf — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

You nailed it! I make delicious salsa verde enchiladas (my own recipe), a lemon chicken orzo soup, and grill a mean steak!! #iMissMyBayley https://t.co/YUChBd1bhx — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

Totally! But I think I could spare some time in my extremely busy schedule to work on my cartwheels #iMissMyBayley https://t.co/FcxDYiK3EV — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

Yes I did send it in. Waiting on a response #iMissMyBayley https://t.co/V3Amr2c9Ws — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

Omg I did just cut my hair!!! Thanks so much for noticing. #iMissMyBayley https://t.co/gz4ShfSXrw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

I took my Mom out for dinner and drinks the past 2 Valentines days. Plus a bouquet of flowers #iMissMyBayley https://t.co/m4XpgoAzNY — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022

I once saved my little brother from our Labrador who was playing too rough. My brother ran away and left me #iMissMyBayley https://t.co/zl6zq0CU4m — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2022