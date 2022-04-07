wrestling / News

Bayley Trolls Fans With Twitter Q&A, Doesn’t Quite Answer Questions

April 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley Smackdown WWE Image Credit: WWE

Bayley did a Twitter Q&A as only she can, trolling fans with her answers on Twitter. The injured WWE star did a Q&A on Wednesday using the hashtage “#iMissMyBayley,” except that her responses didn’t answer the questions that fans were asking her.

You can see her responses below. Bayley has been rumored to be making a comeback soon; she has been out of action since July of last year with a torn ACL.

