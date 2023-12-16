– During a video promo on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Bayley unveiled her plan for Damage CTRL to take all the gold in WWE. With Bayley now holding the WWE Women’s Title, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) will pursue the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and Bayley plans to win the women’s Royal Rumble match in order to win the Women’s World Championship from champ Rhea Ripley, declaring herself as the first entrant for the women’s Rumble match.

You can see Damage CTRL’s video from last night’s SmackDown below. The 2024 Royal Rumble event is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Meanwhile, on next week’s SmackDown, Damage CTRL will face the team of Michin, Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair in a Holiday Havoc Match.