Bayley Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Her Haircut, Discusses Dreaming About a Main Roster Match With Sasha Banks

– Sporting News and Steve Muelhausen recently interviewed Smackdown women’s champion Bayley, who discussed changing up her look for her heel turn and Vince McMahon’s reaction to her haircut. Below are some highlights.

Bayley on changing her hair style: “I had to just cut away the old life I was living, so that was the symbolic thought behind it. But honestly, the night that I came out with short hair, I just did it that morning, or that afternoon, actually, in the arena. Jackie, who is my awesome makeup artist that works with WWE, is also a hairstylist. So she came up with this idea, and it matched my idea, and we went with it. I feel like every time she cuts it for me, we just keep going shorter because I’m like, ‘You know what, screw it. Let’s try it.’ So I’m just in that stage of trying different things. I love it. At first, I was in shock, but now I love it, mainly because I don’t have to use as much shampoo or conditioner and not as long on the hair dryer.”

Bayley on Vince McMahon’s reaction to her haircut: “That whole day when I first did it I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I made a mistake. What did I just do?’ I actually had to go see (WWE chairman) Vince (McMahon) to show him my hair. Once he saw it, he was like, ‘Oh, I love it, looks awesome.’ Then that calmed me down a little bit. But then I also had to come home to my fiance. He loves long hair and he was like, ‘Oh, no, I like it, looks good.’ I was like, ‘OK, I feel a little bit better about it.’ So I’d say it took about four days to where I was happy with the choice.”

On possibly facing Sasha Banks one-on-one on the main roster: “It’s something that I’ve always dreamed about, especially after Takeover five years ago. That was supposed to be our first match. Afterward, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, when are we ever going to get to do this again? I’m going to miss her so much.’ She’s my favorite person to be in the ring with. Luckily, throughout my time on ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown,’ I’ve been able to share every WrestleMania with her and almost every pay-per-view. We’ve been tag team champions. I’m so grateful that we’re doing stuff together every single year. That’s definitely something I would love to do again before we both retire.”