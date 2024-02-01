Bayley Says ‘the Vision Is Clear’ Regarding Her WrestleMania Plans

Bayley has her pick of opponents for WrestleMania, and she says the vision is clear regarding her plan. Bayley earned a title shot at the Grandest Stage Of Them All after her women’s Royal Rumble win, and though she was backed off by Nia Jax’s attack on Rhea Ripley on Raw, she said on this week’s The Bump that she has a plan that will become clear on Friday at Smackdown. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Nia Jax’s attack on Ripley potentially changing her plan for WrestleMania: “First of all, what would you do if Nia Jax was walking towards you? You would run for your life, okay? Damage CTRL saw that I can handle myself against 29 other women at the Royal Rumble, so they weren’t worried about me. I’ve dealt with Nia so many times. I’ve beaten her in the past, okay. I knew she wasn’t there for me, she was there for Rhea Ripley. To me, my goal stays the same. Like I said on Monday, you’ve never seen anything like Damage CTRL before, you’ve never seen a lineage of all these champions in the ring at once, a Royal Rumble winner in the ring at once. This handful of talent, it’s never been done before. That’s gonna continue. When I make my decision on Friday, it’s gonna continue at WrestleMania when we’re all champions, when we’re all holding gold, and nobody can deny us because we’re on top of the world.”

On her plan for the PPV: “I don’t know why everybody’s like, ‘So, what’s gonna be your decision? Can we have the scoop?’ You guys had the scoop weeks ago. I said it from the beginning that I was going to win the Royal Rumble. I said it even before they won the tag yeah titles, I said I want all these things, that I can beat Rhea. Look, props to Rhea, she’s younger than me, she’s stronger than me, she’s faster than me, she sells more merch than me. I haven’t had a freaking shirt in a year. But she’s not Damage CTRL. Yeah, Judgment Day won faction of the year. Good for them, they have worked their butts off. They are on every single show, they’re all over the place, and I would have done the same thing to R-Truth, so props to them. But they’re not Damage CTRL, and Rhea Ripley is not Bayley. She doesn’t have my experience, she doesn’t have my vision, she doesn’t have my girls. But yeah, there’s no decision to be made. The vision is clear.”