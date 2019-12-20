Bayley Vs. Dana Brooke Set For Friday’s SmackDown

– Dana Brooke will get a non-title shot at Bayley on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced that the two will face off on Friday’s episode, with Bayley’s SMackdown Women’s Championship not on the line.

WWE’s announcement reads:

Last week, Elias played matchmaker, but Dana Brooke did her own bidding this time around as she took to social media to challenge Bayley.

Last week wasn’t about stepping up to YOUR level @itsBayleyWWE , it was about showing #Smackdown and the @WWE Universe what I am capable of. How about another go, champ? #wwe https://t.co/WRBt012DzH — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 19, 2019

The SmackDown Women’s Champion accepted the social media provocations and will face Brooke in a non-title rematch. Bayley lashed back and quickly dispatched Dana Brooke after Elias’ backstage song dedication to the champion prompted the showdown.

Well there’s your first mistake, trying to impress the @WWE universe. And even though you don’t really deserve another shot with me, I’ll allow it. Just not for my championship. https://t.co/EgXyiNiMJO — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 20, 2019

Will history repeat itself, or can Dana Brooke make a major statement?