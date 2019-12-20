wrestling / News

Bayley Vs. Dana Brooke Set For Friday’s SmackDown

December 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley Dana Brooke SMackdown

– Dana Brooke will get a non-title shot at Bayley on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced that the two will face off on Friday’s episode, with Bayley’s SMackdown Women’s Championship not on the line.

WWE’s announcement reads:

Last week, Elias played matchmaker, but Dana Brooke did her own bidding this time around as she took to social media to challenge Bayley.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion accepted the social media provocations and will face Brooke in a non-title rematch. Bayley lashed back and quickly dispatched Dana Brooke after Elias’ backstage song dedication to the champion prompted the showdown.

Will history repeat itself, or can Dana Brooke make a major statement?

