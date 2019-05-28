Bayley vs. Lacey Evans Set for Smackdown Tonight, Dolph Ziggler Appearing on The Kevin Owens Show

– Ahead of tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live, WWE has announced that Smackdown women’s champion Bayley will face Lacey Evans tonight in a one-on-one match. You can check out the full announcement below.

Bayley goes one-on-one with Raw’s Lacey Evans The target on Bayley’s back is only getting bigger, and with the Wild Card Rule in effect, there’s twice as many Superstars gunning for the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, The Hugger will go one-on-one with Raw’s Sassy Southern Belle, Lacey Evans. Last week, Bayley teamed up with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to defeat Evans & Charlotte Flair. Will the result be the same in this singles bout?

Also set for tonight, Dolph Ziggler will be appearing on The Kevin Owens show. You can see the full description below: