wrestling / News
Bayley vs. Lacey Evans Set for Smackdown Tonight, Dolph Ziggler Appearing on The Kevin Owens Show
– Ahead of tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live, WWE has announced that Smackdown women’s champion Bayley will face Lacey Evans tonight in a one-on-one match. You can check out the full announcement below.
Bayley goes one-on-one with Raw’s Lacey Evans
The target on Bayley’s back is only getting bigger, and with the Wild Card Rule in effect, there’s twice as many Superstars gunning for the SmackDown Women’s Champion.
Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, The Hugger will go one-on-one with Raw’s Sassy Southern Belle, Lacey Evans. Last week, Bayley teamed up with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to defeat Evans & Charlotte Flair. Will the result be the same in this singles bout?
Also set for tonight, Dolph Ziggler will be appearing on The Kevin Owens show. You can see the full description below:
And if facing the WWE Champion wasn’t enough for KO, he’ll also be welcoming Kofi Kingston’s Super ShowDown opponent, Dolph Ziggler, to “The Kevin Owens Show.”
After viciously attacking Kingston on last week’s SmackDown LIVE and last night’s Raw, as well as brutally assaulting Xavier Woods with a chair on Monday, what will Ziggler have to say as next Friday’s championship match draws near?
More Trending Stories
- Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho Recall Owen Hart and Mick Foley Trying to Have a Negative-Star Match
- Bruce Prichard Talks About Rumors That A Japanese Promotion Was Trying To Book Steve Austin vs. Goldberg In 2004
- Young Bucks Discuss Taking Shots At WWE At Double or Nothing, Call AEW A ‘Billion Dollar Company’
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’