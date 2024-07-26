Bayley vs. Meiko Satomura Set For Tomorrow’s WWE Live Event in Tokyo

During today’s WWE live event in Tokyo, a women’s title match was set for tomorrow’s event in the same city. Meiko Satomura will challenge Bayley for the title, in a match that was requested by Bayley. Satomura and Bayley have been teaming up on WWE’s ongoing Japan tour.

Meiko wants the title! The legend @satomurameiko will challenge @itsBayleyWWE for the WWE Women's Championship tomorrow at #WWETokyo! 😱 pic.twitter.com/y8ENH2btW0 — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2024